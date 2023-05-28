11 things to do in Calgary this week: May 29 to June 4

As we head into June summer is so close and there are lots of great things to do in Calgary including a classic festival returning.

We also have a fun concert coming to town to close out May.

Here are 11 things to do this week in Calgary.

Lilac Festival kicks off the summer with its 32nd festival. The free, one-day party takes place on Sunday, June 4 from 10 am to 6 pm along trendy 4th Street SW. Not only that, they’ve now expanded onto 17th Avenue between 2nd and 5th Street SW.

When: June 4

Where: 4th Street SW and 17th Avenue SW

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Cost: Free

Rolling Stone described Riley Green’s style as “Drinks-in-the-air Nineties Country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate,” which sounds like a heck of a way to spend a night at a concert. One of country music’s rising stars makes his way to Calgary before he hits the road with Luke Combs for his World Tour.

When: May 30

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $58.60

What: Back for its third year, the Calgary Black Film Festival “aims to amplify the voices of Afro-descendants.” Through 40 films and various panels, this hybrid third edition is aimed at the public from all communities, highlighting the talent of creators from diverse backgrounds and making room for them to reflect on the issues they face.

When: May 26-29

Where: Globe Cinema – 617 8th Avenue SW

Price: $59 for a weekend pass

What: There are some really interesting events and performances happening all month long at Calgary Public Library locations across the city. From storytelling to history lessons to dreamcatcher making, there is something for everyone to learn from and enjoy.

Where: Calgary Public Library locations across the city

When: June 1 to June 29

What: The weather is turning around and camping season is here, which means it’s time to check out some of the great campsites around Calgary. Obviously, with the mountains right there we have a lot of great options. But there are plenty of great spots to check out a lot closer too.

Where: Various locations in and around Calgary

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: Now until October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer and lucky for us, there are plenty of places in and around Calgary to do just that. Whether you are in the city or in the mountains, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.

Where: Bow and Elbow River

Test your skills at Potion Putt

What: This boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months. This is from the same team that has brought similar pop-up adventures to Calgary, like the Alice Cocktail Experience and the Peter Pan Experience Neverland.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Now until May 31

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: On until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.

What: Hold onto your handlebars because Calgary has got some awesome bike paths you have to check out this season! This is a great way to check out all the beauty that this city has to offer while getting a good workout in.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: Now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here