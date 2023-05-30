7 concerts in Calgary we are excited for this June

It is just a month before the Stampede, so you’d think concerts would cool off in Calgary, but the opposite is happening this June.

There are some legendary performers coming to town getting the summer off to an amazing start.

Here are seven concerts coming to Calgary we are excited about in June.

To celebrate Rogers coming together with Shaw Media, Rogers is hosting a free concert featuring award-winning musical guests.

Touching down at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, June 1, the free Rogers concert will feature headliner Grammy Award-winning artist Darius Rucker with special guests sibling-duo The Reklaws and CCMA-nominated indie musician Kyle McKearney.

When: Thursday, June 1

Time: 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 55 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary,

Tickets: Free and via email, more information via Rogers

Alternative rockers Death Cab for Cutie are coming to Calgary this June after their 10th studio album, Asphalt Meadows, came out last year. They are joined by Lomelda for a great night at the Grey Eagle Events Centre.

When: Monday, June 12

Time: 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3775 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: $108

If you liked him at Stampede last year, you’ll love him at the Grey Eagle. A Boogie wit da Hoodie is a multi-platinum artist from the Bronx, New York. The New York Times called him “the most promising young rapper the city has produced in some time.” His upcoming tour is for his fourth studio album, Me vs Myself, and the Canadian leg includes a stop in Calgary.

When: Tuesday, June 13

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3775 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: $141

Legendary rocker Burton Cummings makes his return to Calgary this June for what will be a fun night at the Grey Eagle. The Canadian Music Hall of Famer will bring all his hits to his fans for an unforgettable night.

When: Friday, June 16

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3775 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: $71

Sled Island, one of the coolest festivals in Calgary, is back and it is bringing 200 artists to the city. Newly announced headliners Vivek Shraya, The Body, and Blackwater Holy highlight the massive lineup that features local and international artists for you to discover. This year’s event will also feature comedy from Juno winner and Ramy star Dave Merhej. The festival organizers have also established a partnership with Setfest Tehran to bring a group of electronic musicians from Iran to Calgary for this year’s event.

When: June 21 to June 25

Where: Various venues across the city.

Tickets: On sale now. Prices vary by performer.

One of the biggest Canadian bands of all time is back in Calgary as Nickelback takes to the stage at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Alberta band is stopping in Calgary as part of their Get It Rollin tour.

When: Sunday, June 25

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: $234

After a nearly 10-year hiatus, pop-punk group Blink-182 announce they have reunited for an album and world tour. Of course, this includes a stop in Calgary as the legendary group comes to town at the end of the month.

When: Friday, June 30

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: $156