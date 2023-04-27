Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Iconic Calgary club Ranchman’s has unveiled its lineup for the Calgary Stampede and once again, it is a must-see this summer.

The country bar is on the top of everyone’s list any time of year, but it really steps its game up for the Calgary Stampede with the Boots and Bucks Concerts Series.

Girl Crush gets the party started at Ranchman’s on Sneak a Peek night on Thursday, before the official kickoff of the Calgary Stampede on Friday, July 7.

On Sunday, July 9 they are hosting a “Buck Cancer” event with entertainment by Donny Lee.

Then, of course, Monday, July 10 is a Stampede highlight for many, with the 41st annual Firefighters vs. Cowboys Pole Climb with Robert Gose keeping the party going all night.

The next day Brandon Lorenzo hits the stage before a Taylor Swift Tribute Band takes over.

Ranchman’s closes out the last weekend of Stampede with Wildr on Friday night, then Saturday, July 15 will see Travis Dolter and Dylan Gillett take the stage before Brayden King closes things down on the last Sunday of the Stampede.

On Fridays and Saturdays during Stampede, Brent Mcathey will entertain everyone at Ranchman’s free patio party.

And the country bar promises that is not all, with more events and entertainment still to be announced.

If you think that sounds like fun but you’d like to get paid while you check it out, Ranchman’s is hosting a hiring fair on May 7.

It also has you covered if you need your Stampede fix a little early, with Fire It Up For Stampede happening tonight with live music from Greg Rider.