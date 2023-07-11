American rapper Wiz Khalifa had a Calgary Stampede show last night at the Cowboys tent, and afterwards, he stopped to party at a local nightclub.

The musician and actor, known for songs like “Black and Yellow,” “See You Again,” and “Young, Wild & Free,” popped into Papi to hang out and party.

Papi is a fairly new tequila and margarita dance club concept with a vibe that captures an old-school discotheque feeling.

Calgary seems to have more and more celebrity sightings recently, especially with concerts coming back and more film sets shooting here. A certain Mad Men actor even made an appearance at a local cafe.

The Calgary Stampede is really bringing the celebrities out, with recent sightings of Diplo and Russ as well.

You just never know who you’re going to run into when you’re out in YYC! It might just be a famous rapper named Wiz Khalifa enjoying The Greatest Outdoor Show On Earth.

Papi

Address: 630 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram