American DJ Diplo performed a set on July 9 at the Calgary Stampede, and it looks like he explored a bit of the city while he was here.

Not only did he post to his Instagram of him arriving in Calgary and the route he took for a run, but he also visited a recently reopened YYC steakhouse: Smuggler’s Inn.

“Big shoutout to @diplo and his crew for stopping by to dine with us before their SOLD OUT show at the @calgarystampede,” the restaurant posted to Instagram, along with pictures of Diplo posing with staff.

The quintessential EDM DJ, producer, and bro posted on his own Instagram as well, of the food, him posing on the streets, and more. He even tried a Caesar cocktail!

“I guess this is what they drink in Calgary,” Diplo posted to his Instagram story. It was a picture of a heavily garnished Caesar. He also ordered a huge platter of food that included steak, seafood, and vegetables.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smugglers (@smugglerscalgary)

The very popular musician, known for hits like “Genius,” “Heartless,” and “Don’t Forget My Love,” chose a great spot to try while in town.

This spot for steak, prime rib, seafood, drinks, and more reopened on June 5 after being closed for three years.

There is also a new 200-seat patio with a large street-side outdoor bar, two new raw oyster bars, a new wine cellar, private dining for up to 60 patrons, and more.

There is a lunch and dinner menu to explore here, with a specific focus on steak, seafood, and a specialty for prime rib, which is a tradition here, served with Yorkshire pudding and a choice of mashed potatoes, house-cut fries, baked potato, horseradish cream, and rich pan jus.

The restaurant also boasts burgers, curries, pasta, seafood specialties, and so much more.

Popular rapper Russ also stopped by a Calgary restaurant during his time at the Calgary Stampede. Stay tuned for more celebrity sightings over the course of the Calgary Stampede!