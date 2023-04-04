Hollywood star Jon Hamm has been filming the new season of Fargo in Calgary, and during his time here, he has frequently visited a locally owned coffee shop.

The acting icon, known for his roles in Mad Men, The Town, and Top Gun: Maverick, popped into Aggudo Coffee Roasters. In an Instagram comment, the Aggudo team stated that he would go in every morning. “It’s good seeing him supporting local.”

Aggudo Coffee Roasters is a very popular Ethiopian cafe, and Hamm visited the Kensington location.

“AGGÜDO would like to express our gratitude to the two-time Golden Globe-winning actor, John Hamm,” the Aggudo team stated in an Instagram post. “We are delighted to have him visit our café multiple times while filming a movie in Calgary and enjoy our freshly roasted Ethiopian Coffee.”

Hamm also had extremely nice things to say recently when he attended a Calgary Flames game.

“Everybody’s very friendly. I know that’s kind of a Canadian thing, but it seems particularly true here in Calgary.”

The menu here focuses on espresso-style coffee, using beans sourced directly from Ethiopia.

Calgary seems to have more and more celebrity sightings recently, especially with concerts coming back and more film sets shooting here. A certain 17th Avenue restaurant even had a shout-out on The Late Late Show with James Corden!

Keep your eye out for season 5 of Fargo and also when you’re out on the town because you just never know who you’re going to run into when you’re out in YYC! It might just be Jon Hamm…

Aggudo Coffee Roasters

Address: 338 10th Street NW #6, Calgary

Instagram