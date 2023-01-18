Bella Ramsey, one of the stars in HBO’s recently premiered The Last of Us, just shared a throwback photo standing outside of one of the best restaurants in Calgary — Pigeonhole.

With the reviews now out for the show (they are VERY positive), this is an exciting local sighting.

The photo was shared by actor Bella Ramsey, who plays one of the leads (Ellie Williams) in the new show. The picture is of Pedro Pascal and Nico Parker, who play father and daughter in the pilot episode. They are holding each other and standing in front of the red neon lights of Pigeonhole.

The tweet was captioned with “Heartbreakers am I right?” and no spoilers, but if you’ve seen the first episode, you know what’s up.

This is just another of many celebrity sightings we’ve seen in YYC recently.

Located on Calgary’s famed 17th Avenue, Pigeonhole is one of the most popular places for dinner in Calgary, from the same restaurant group behind Major Tom, Lulu Bar, Lonely Mouth, and many more.

If you’ve never been before, Pigeonhole is a restaurant that feels fun and perfect for whatever occasion you’re hoping for. Getting dressed up and spending hundreds on caviar feels just as right as coming in casually and ordering a burger or a couple of hot dogs.

This isn’t the first time Pascal has shouted out a YYC spit, either. Back in April, he talked about Alberta on the Late Late Show and included a restaurant he had visited, along with Daisy Edgar-Jones: Model Milk.

“What’s it like up there,” Corden had asked the two stars.

“Oh my God,” said Edgar-Jones. “Have you been to Model Milk?”

To which Pascal replied, “I’ve been to Model Milk.”

“It’s the place,” added Edgar-Jones.”

Pedro Pascal has been a major celebrity for a while now, starring as the titular Mandalorian and so many other popular projects, like Narcos, Game of Thrones, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Check out Pigeonhole (and The Last of Us on HBO/Crave) if you haven’t already.