Hogan Short
Jul 6 2023, 5:27 pm
@shokuninyyc/Instagram

American rapper Russ is currently in Calgary getting ready to open the Coca-Cola Stage at the Stampede, and it looks like he visited one of the best spots in town.

He posted on TikTok that he was in YYC, that he was excited about being back, wondering what his set list should be, and he was looking for restaurant recommendations.

“I haven’t been here in a long time, man,” Russ said in the TikTok post. “Trying to go out to a Calgary staple of a restaurant. Somewhere that’s, you know, super good.”

@russCALGARY IM HERE♬ original sound – RUSS

Well, it looks like the very popular musician, known for hits like “Losing Control,” “What They Want,” and “Nasty,” chose an award-winning Calgary restaurant to check out.

Posting to Threads (the new “Twitter killer” app), the rapper found a restaurant that had an interesting item on the menu: ass.

“Calgary y’all are on some freak shit throwin’ this on the menu,” he said.

The picture included in the post was of a menu with oysters and ass. He didn’t name the restaurant, but it’s a section of the yakitori menu at Shokunin, a Japanese izakaya-style restaurant in the city’s bustling Mission district.

 

Post by @russ
View on Threads

 

Would you try ass?

Check out the restaurant, or the concert, sometime during the Stampede and stay tuned for more celebrity sightings over the next 10 days.

