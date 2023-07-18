Viral sensation, singer, and rapper Bryce Vine was just in Calgary to perform at the Stampede, and he visited one of the newest spots in town.

The musician, known for his massive hits like “Sour Patch Kids,” “La La Land,” and “Drew Barrymore,” popped into Mister M. for a meal.

He even made an appearance last year at the incredibly popular Bridgette Bar!

Mister M. is a new supper club and cocktail lounge that promises delectable food, a sophisticated ambience, and a classic cocktail program. The atmosphere of soigne, or to be dressed elegantly and well groomed, is the name of the game in this sophisticated room.

Calgary seems to have more and more celebrity sightings recently, especially with concerts coming back and more film sets shooting here. A certain Mad Men actor even made an appearance at a local cafe.

The Calgary Stampede is really bringing the celebrities out, with recent sightings of Wiz Khalifa, Diplo and Russ as well.

You just never know who you’re going to run into when you’re out in YYC! It might just be a famous rapper named Bryce Vine enjoying The Greatest Outdoor Show On Earth.

Mister M.

Address: 601 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram