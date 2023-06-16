There are some incredible Calgary restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

While so many amazing restaurants opened this spring, we are looking ahead to an even hotter season: summer. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.

Here are nine Calgary restaurant openings to get excited about this summer.

Seoul Fried Chicken, one of the best spots for Korean-style grub in Edmonton, has just announced it will be opening a new Calgary location.

This is the first spot for YYC, with an exact address and opening date not yet revealed. It’s still incredibly exciting and is a highly anticipated new food spot for many.

Chaiiwala, a very popular UK-based cafe, is coming to Calgary.

Not one but three outposts will be opening in Calgary soon, in Cityscape, at the University of Calgary food hall, and in the community of Carrington. Hopefully at least one of these spots opens in the summer.

Address: Cityscape, University of Calgary, and Carrington

Cactus Club Cafe is one of the most popular chain restaurants in Canada, and Calgary is getting another location.

The Canadian-owned restaurant announced back in August 2022 that a new Crowfoot location would be coming soon and it certainly seems like it should be this summer.

Address: 112 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary

There are currently three locations in Calgary, and it looks like one is opening soon in South Calgary. There is no date set yet, but it should be opening soon.

Address: South Calgary – TBD

Whether you create your own recipe or order a time-tested classic, this is a concept where all of your pasta dreams can come true.

“We are the only concept in Calgary where anything on the menu can be customized as per the customer’s preference,” Yash Sharma, the chef and owner of YYC Pasta Bar, told Dished Calgary back in 2022.

Address: 314 10th Street NW, Calgary

Scheduled to open in June, this new space is located between the very popular Home and Away bar and Leopold’s Tavern on 1st Street.

Four Dogs Brewing is a Calgary-based craft beer and craft spirits sales agency, and this new room will offer the chance to try it all and have a great time in one place.

Address: 1205 1st Street SW, Calgary

This modern dive bar aims to be a spot for vegan food, punk music, and dancing.

It’s also the new concept from the team behind The Buckingham in Edmonton, and it will be replacing what was Broken City.

Address: 613 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

BeaverTails, one of Canada’s most iconic and well-known dessert chains, recently unveiled some big expansion plans for 2022. It looks like Calgary is on the list and hopefully, it’ll be this summer.

Address: Corner of 17th Avenue and 7th Street

This is a popular spot known for its Lan Zhou traditional hand-pulled noodles, and it posted on Instagram that it guarantees a YYC opening sometime in 2023. Here’s hoping it’s summertime!

Address: TBD

