If you’ve never been here, it’s a multi-level golf and entertainment venue that has become an extremely popular spot for parties, birthdays, dates, and more. Also, the Launchpad Golf food menu is surprisingly great.

The newest Launchpad Golf in Calgary (also the biggest) opened up in June of 2022 at Heritage Pointe Golf Club. The first and only current location is at the prestigious Mickelson National Golf Course.

Yes, it’s an ideal venue for days out with the kids, practice sessions, dates, corporate outings, and group bookings, especially with tons of different golf games and golf courses to explore and enjoy. But what makes this place even more special and enjoyable is the incredible lounge-style space with amazing eats.

Dished recently took the tip out to hit flip some wedges, smash some drivers, have a few beers and cocktails, and try quite a few of these absolutely delicious pub-style food dishes.

The food menu dishes feel closer to an elevated sports bar or pub, with pizza, handhelds, tacos, bowls, and shareable foods like wings, nachos, sliders, or pork buns.

There’s even a “millionaire status” hot dog.

Wine, beer, and cocktails can also be enjoyed without having to wait for the beer cart to find you out on the course.

We tried the signature wings (hot and salt and pepper), which came perfectly cooked and super hot, which oddly enough feels like a rare find. They were served with dill pickle ranch, which just felt like another example of how the kitchen team doesn’t take the normal or easy route.

We also had the nachos, but not just any nachos…we had the massive mega-loaded nacho platter that came topped with a three cheese blend, diced tomatoes, green onions, black olives, sliced jalapenos, avocado crema, fresh cilantro, fire-roasted salsa, sour cream, and guacamole (we added grilled chicken).

The menu here even has togarashi tempura prawns made with rice noodle crisps, green onions, and honey chili soy sauce…what kind of golf course are you going to see an item like that?

Of course, we had to try the pizzas, and we ordered two: the Hot Honey Pepperoni (San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, house chili-infused honey) and the BBQ Chicken Ranch (Maple bourbon BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions, baby gem tomatoes, shredded mozzarella blend, buttermilk ranch drizzle).

Feeling a more healthy vibe since you’re out and being active anyway? There are some great options for bowls and salads, like the sesame soy marinated Ahi tuna bowl made with steamed sushi rice, cucumber, radishes, shaved cabbage and carrots, edamame, with avocado crema, pickled ginger, and wonton crisps.

For dessert, we had the not-so-classic not-so-mini mini-donuts, served warm, tossed in cinnamon sugar, and drizzled with caramel.

Perfect for a weekend outing on the links, this menu even offers a brunch menu with delicious offerings like chicken and waffles and breakfast sandwiches.

People obviously come for the golf experience, but the food will be a great surprise.

As for the golf (and in-between bites), long drive, closest to the pin, and other skill competitions are enjoyable ways to get started, with the most popular option probably being virtual golf. This is your chance to play a full round at some of the best courses in the world, like Pebble Beach Golf Course on the ocean.

Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, the set-up and culture of Launchpad Golf are welcoming and fun. There are TVs on every stall, comfy seats, and tables to grab a bite or set your drink down while the group plays.

This isn’t a virtual experience. You’ll be hitting real balls with your clubs, and advanced TopTracer technology is what allows you to play other courses and play mini-games. It’s the best of both worlds!

Dust off those clubs and get ready for spring golf at either of these exciting venues. Just remember to go hungry!

Launchpad Golf

Address: Heritage Pointe – 1 Heritage Pointe Drive, Calgary

Address: Mickleson National Golf Club – 34122 E Harmony Trail, Rocky View

Instagram