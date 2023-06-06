The YYC Pasta Bar, one of Calgary’s best spots for pasta, is opening a new location next month.

Opening in Douglasdale, this new outpost is opening sometime in July. The other two locations can be visited right now at 1322a 17th Avenue SW and 314 D 10th Street NW.

The same YYC team is also opening a new brunch, lunch, and dinner concept that sits on the river: YYC Kitchen and Bar.

Whether you create your own recipe or order a time-tested classic, this is a concept where all of your pasta dreams can come true.

“We are the only concept in Calgary where anything on the menu can be customized as per the customer’s preference,” Yash Sharma, the chef and owner of YYC Pasta Bar, told Dished Calgary back in 2022.

“Build Your Own Pasta or choose from the chef’s specialty, at YYC Pasta Bar, the Pastabilities are endless,” Sharma added.

The menu focuses on serving authentic Italian dishes with innovative twists, like spaghetti meatballs, veal tortellini, and baked lasagna. These are all delicious, but it’s the unique build-your-own pasta option that feels the most fun.

Diners begin by choosing from six different kinds of pasta and then adding from close to 20 different protein and veggie options. Decide on a sauce, and you might just have a dish combination that nobody has ever tasted before.

There are literally thousands of different ways to enjoy a bowl of pasta here.

Feel like an extra cheesy, extra saucy bowl of spaghetti with meatballs and garlic shrimp? Go for it. Maybe you’d rather have a gluten-free penne with spinach, chicken, and tomatoes? If it feels good, do it.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new pasta restaurant opening soon!

YYC Pasta Bar

Address: 314 10th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram