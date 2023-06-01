Wow Chicken is a very popular fried chicken joint in Calgary.

There are currently three locations in Calgary, and it looks like one is opening soon in South Calgary. There is no date set yet, but it should be opening soon.

“Our store is currently undergoing renovation, and we will inform you once the opening date is determined,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

The other YYC spots can be found in the communities of Kensington, Country Hills, Chinatown, and Royal Oak. This chicken is also served in Beiseker, Alberta, and out of the Husky gas station in Ponoka.

This spot is known for serving up its signature juicy, crispy Korean fried chicken.

Like any great KFC spot, this menu has a wide assortment of chicken you can order in different styles and with different ingredients and sauces. There is the classic original, but there is also shallot chicken in mustard sauce, seasoned chicken tossed in a sweet or spicy Gang-Jeong sauce, and deep-fried breaded wings, to name just a few options.

For sides, there are also options like pickled radish, fries, and veggie tempura.

This will be the sixth Alberta location for WOW. It’s very impressive, and they’re clearly becoming one of the best spots for fried chicken around.

This team also has a popular bakery and a unique store concept that recently opened. Stay tuned for all updates regarding this very exciting new KFC spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOW Chicken (@wowchickenca)

Address: South Calgary – TDB

Instagram