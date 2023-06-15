FoodEventsBoozeRestaurants & BarsStampede

Calgary Stampede is approved for early liquor service this year

Hogan Short
Jun 15 2023, 8:58 pm
There are so many amazing reasons to get excited about the Calgary Stampede.

There are pancake breakfasts, tents, and concerts, but the real ones know that one of the best parts of the Greatest Show on Earth is how much the city comes alive. Every patio, bar, and restaurant is packed with people ready to have a good time.

For the upcoming Stampede, it looks like those good times can start a little bit earlier in the day.

“Bars, restaurants, and lounges in the City of Calgary have the option to start liquor service at 8 am during the 2023 Stampede which runs from July 7 to 16,” stated the AGLC in a news release.

Private events that obtain individual prior approval from AGLC may start serving at 6:30 am.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) has announced that this blanket approval applies to all Class A, B, and C liquor licensees (such as bars, lounges, taprooms, and convention centres) in the City of Calgary. Licensees do not have to apply for this particular extension, which is for early service only.

Closing hours for liquor service are not changing, and all other rules guiding the service remain in effect. Licensees are expected to continue to offer service in a socially responsible way to ensure the safety of their patrons during these special hours.

AGLC says it regularly considers early service hours for major international sporting events or for major community events.

The Calgary Stampede runs from July 7 to 16, 2023.

