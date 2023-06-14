Four Dogs Brewing Company, an exciting new taproom in the heart of Calgary, is opening soon.

Schedule to open in June, this new space is located between the very popular Home and Away bar and Leopold’s Tavern on 1st Street.

Four Dogs Brewing is a Calgary-based craft beer and craft spirits sales agency, and this new room will offer the chance to try it all and have a great time in one place. The name is inspired by four rescue dogs (Zen, Friday, Elvis, and Sasha) with special needs that all sadly passed away within a four-month window.

German-style pilsners, stouts, red ales, and more are all beers that’ll be on tap here, named after these dogs with their faces on the label.

You may have seen this brand of beer and spirits at different festivals over the years, like the Alberta Beer Festivals. We haven’t seen the room or a food menu yet, but we can’t wait to see what the team has come up with.

Calgary’s Beltline has some fantastic places to grab a bite and a drink, and this is a new one that seems like a very fun addition.

Stay tuned for updates on the opening of this new taproom.

Four Dogs Brewing Company

Address: 1205 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram