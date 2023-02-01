Modern Love is a new vegan pub opening this spring in Calgary.

But that’s not all.

It’s also the new concept from the team behind The Buckingham in Edmonton, and it will be replacing what was Broken City.

Broken City was a hub for music and art in Calgary for over 15 years, with a famous summer rooftop patio and a solid food menu of burgers, mains, salads, apps, and more. It underwent renovations and looks like it’ll have an entirely new look, name, and concept this spring.

This modern dive bar aims to be a spot for vegan food, punk music, and dancing.

Broken City was a staple for many in YYC, and while a new spot is always exciting, comments on social media have been rolling in following the news, both positive and negative.

Modern Love made an Instagram post captioned, “No more leaky roofs!

Toilets that flush!” and the comments took off from there.

“I give it two months until the bathrooms look the same <3,” said one user.

“Well this is disappointing…way to kill a place’s character. Modern and dive don’t really go together,” said another.

“we lost another one.”

“Two documentaries were made about Broken City recently, thanks for burying all that history and ruining the best venue in the city.”

There were also plenty of excited people after the announcement was made.

“Can’t wait! So excited!” commented one user.

“Toilets that flush!😂”

“Beautiful.”

This new vegan pub concept is set to open sometime in spring, so stay tuned for all updates and announcements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Love (@modernloveyyc)

Modern Love

Address: 613 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram