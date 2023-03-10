Deng’s Dumplings, a local spot that blew up on social media last year, is growing.

This spot is known for having little social media and self-promotion but still manages to be incredibly busy every single day, often with long lines. One rave review on Facebook led other people to detail their positive experiences, which then led to articles and a viral movement to enjoy the homemade dumplings here.

It looks like all of that success and demand has quickly resulted in a second location opening soon.

The original location is located at 6208 Rundlehorn Drive NE. This new spot, opening (hopefully) soon, will be at 1000 Centre Street N.

This is great news for people who might not live nearby, for the people who adored this spot who have now come to expect busy lines, and for the family that owns Deng’s. It’s a Calgary success story and we love to see it.

The menu here has steamed dumplings (pork and beef), steamed pork siomai, boiled pork dumplings, and wontons. They’re simple, handmade, delicious, and best enjoyed with the house special dipping sauce or grandma’s special hot chili oil.

Stay tuned for all updates on the opening of this new spot.

Deng’s Dumplings

Address: 6208 Rundlehorn Drive NE, Calgary

Address: 1000 Centre Street N, Calgary (coming soon)

