There’s really nothing better than a comforting bowl of quality pasta to make all your troubles float away.

Whether you’re aiming for a red, white, or no sauce variety of this amazing Italian export, Calgary has no shortage of amazing places to grab a dish of noodles worth writing home about.

Everyone has their favourite neighbourhood spot, but truly, you could head to any one of these establishments at any given time to enjoy a bowl (or two), and leave on cloud nine with a full belly.

You might also like: 9 places to find the best tacos in Calgary

Where to get the best pie in Calgary

14 places to get the best pho in Calgary

Here are 13 of the best restaurants to get pasta at in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teatro Restaurant (@teatrorestaurant)

One of YYC’s all-time favourites, Teatro has a selection of pasta and other Mediterranean-inspired fare that can be devoured in a comfortable, fine dining atmosphere.

Address: 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-290-1012

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willow Park Village 🛍️ (@wpvillage)

Chianti serves up 30+ delicious pasta dishes out of its two Calgary locations, and currently features a “Pasta Frenzy” deal daily, with all noodle dishes running at $10.99 for both dine-in and takeout (when ordered directly through the restaurant).

Address: #300 20 Crowfoot Crescent NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-547-5020

Address: #444 10816 Macleod Trail South, Calgary

Phone: 403-225-0010

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toscana Italian Grill (@toscanayyc)

Restaurant-goers can dine leisurely at Toscana, which offers Calgarians a little taste of Italy right on Macleod Trail with its fresh, authentic cuisine. You’ll be feeling like part of the family by the time you leave, happy and full.

Address: #1B 8330 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Phone: 403-255-1212

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Double Zero Pizza (@doublezeropizza)

While it may be best known for its pizza, Double Zero dishes out a number of drool-worthy pasta options too, including 10-layer lasagna. Whether you’re hungry after a day of shopping, or making a special stop at CF Chinook Centre for a meal this restaurant, Double Zero is sure to please.

Address: #1133 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-7677

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardinale (@cardinaleyyc)

Cardinale cooks up pasta made from scratch, must-have crispy and cheesy risotto balls, and smoked meats from its sister restaurant, Hayden Block Smoke & Whiskey, along with deliciously crafted cocktails to boot.

Address: 401 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-264-6046

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNA Pizza + Wine (@unacalgary)

UNA may be known for its amazing pizza, but its four bustling Calgary locations also offer some great pasta, like the house-made gnocchi and rotating seasonal features.

Address: 618 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-1183

Address: #110 69 7A Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-1183

Address: 8529 Broadcast Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-1183

Address: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary (takeaway only)

Phone: 403-453-1183

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacini (@pacinirestaurant)

This Canadian chain has locations across Alberta and Quebec, and it makes some incredible comfort food. Choose from classics like Alfredo, carbonara and spaghetti and meatballs, or opt for something unique, such as the Penne calabrese piccante.

Address: 123 Freeport Boulevard NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-930-8080

Address: 8360 Blackfoot Trail SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-475-8565

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Han | yyc (@rachelhaneats)

This Italian spot in Kensington offers a casual vibe and some seriously epic comfort food. Pasta on this menu includes spaghetti carbonara, zuppa di mare, and tagliolini ai pomodorini e basilico, to name a few.

Address: 314 10 Street NW, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-4088

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AlfornoYYC (@alfornoyyc)

Part of the Teatro Group, this Eau Claire cafe features some of the best pasta in the city. Alforno’s menu includes items such as octopus casarecce, chicken chorizo tagliatelle, and feta cherry tomato rigatoni.

Address: 222 7th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-0308

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC PASTA BAR (@yycpastabar)

This 17th Avenue eatery lets you completely customize your pasta, from the type of noodles and sauce to protein, veggies, and other toppings. If you need some inspiration, YYC Pasta Bar’s menu also features some incredible “Chef’s Specialty” dishes, plus mouth-watering Italian appetizers like arancini, calamari, and bruschetta.

Address: 1322A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-764-9777

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centini Restaurant (@centinicalgary)

This Stephen Avenue joint cooks up authentic Italian food in downtown Calgary, with its menu boasting a wide variety of pasta options, risotto, seafood dishes, and unique appetizers.

Address: 160 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-269-1600

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonterra Trattoria (@bonterracalgary)

This stunning eatery makes you feel like you’re stepping into Tuscany, especially on the terrace in the warmer months. Expect grub like Ravioli, Carbonara, and Amatriciana pasta.

Address: 1016 8th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-262-8480

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercato West (@mercatowest)

You know when a family-run business has been around since 1974, it’s got to have good food. Mercato West is a market and eatery that serves up a killer fresh pasta.

Address: 873 85 Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-263-6996

Facebook | Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean