13 of the best restaurants to get pasta in Calgary
There’s really nothing better than a comforting bowl of quality pasta to make all your troubles float away.
Whether you’re aiming for a red, white, or no sauce variety of this amazing Italian export, Calgary has no shortage of amazing places to grab a dish of noodles worth writing home about.
Everyone has their favourite neighbourhood spot, but truly, you could head to any one of these establishments at any given time to enjoy a bowl (or two), and leave on cloud nine with a full belly.
Here are 13 of the best restaurants to get pasta at in Calgary.
Teatro Ristorante
One of YYC’s all-time favourites, Teatro has a selection of pasta and other Mediterranean-inspired fare that can be devoured in a comfortable, fine dining atmosphere.
Address: 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-290-1012
Chianti Cafe
Chianti serves up 30+ delicious pasta dishes out of its two Calgary locations, and currently features a “Pasta Frenzy” deal daily, with all noodle dishes running at $10.99 for both dine-in and takeout (when ordered directly through the restaurant).
Address: #300 20 Crowfoot Crescent NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-547-5020
Address: #444 10816 Macleod Trail South, Calgary
Phone: 403-225-0010
Toscana Italian Grill
Restaurant-goers can dine leisurely at Toscana, which offers Calgarians a little taste of Italy right on Macleod Trail with its fresh, authentic cuisine. You’ll be feeling like part of the family by the time you leave, happy and full.
Address: #1B 8330 Macleod Trail, Calgary
Phone: 403-255-1212
Double Zero Pizza
While it may be best known for its pizza, Double Zero dishes out a number of drool-worthy pasta options too, including 10-layer lasagna. Whether you’re hungry after a day of shopping, or making a special stop at CF Chinook Centre for a meal this restaurant, Double Zero is sure to please.
Address: #1133 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-7677
Cardinale
Cardinale cooks up pasta made from scratch, must-have crispy and cheesy risotto balls, and smoked meats from its sister restaurant, Hayden Block Smoke & Whiskey, along with deliciously crafted cocktails to boot.
Address: 401 12th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-264-6046
UNA Pizza + Wine
UNA may be known for its amazing pizza, but its four bustling Calgary locations also offer some great pasta, like the house-made gnocchi and rotating seasonal features.
Address: 618 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-1183
Address: #110 69 7A Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-1183
Address: 8529 Broadcast Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-1183
Address: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary (takeaway only)
Phone: 403-453-1183
Pacini
This Canadian chain has locations across Alberta and Quebec, and it makes some incredible comfort food. Choose from classics like Alfredo, carbonara and spaghetti and meatballs, or opt for something unique, such as the Penne calabrese piccante.
Address: 123 Freeport Boulevard NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-930-8080
Address: 8360 Blackfoot Trail SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-475-8565
Cotto Italian Comfort Food
This Italian spot in Kensington offers a casual vibe and some seriously epic comfort food. Pasta on this menu includes spaghetti carbonara, zuppa di mare, and tagliolini ai pomodorini e basilico, to name a few.
Address: 314 10 Street NW, Calgary
Phone: 587-356-4088
Alforno Bakery & Cafe
Part of the Teatro Group, this Eau Claire cafe features some of the best pasta in the city. Alforno’s menu includes items such as octopus casarecce, chicken chorizo tagliatelle, and feta cherry tomato rigatoni.
Address: 222 7th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-0308
YYC Pasta Bar
This 17th Avenue eatery lets you completely customize your pasta, from the type of noodles and sauce to protein, veggies, and other toppings. If you need some inspiration, YYC Pasta Bar’s menu also features some incredible “Chef’s Specialty” dishes, plus mouth-watering Italian appetizers like arancini, calamari, and bruschetta.
Address: 1322A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-764-9777
Centini
This Stephen Avenue joint cooks up authentic Italian food in downtown Calgary, with its menu boasting a wide variety of pasta options, risotto, seafood dishes, and unique appetizers.
Address: 160 8th Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-269-1600
Bonterra Trattoria
This stunning eatery makes you feel like you’re stepping into Tuscany, especially on the terrace in the warmer months. Expect grub like Ravioli, Carbonara, and Amatriciana pasta.
Address: 1016 8th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-262-8480
Mercato West
You know when a family-run business has been around since 1974, it’s got to have good food. Mercato West is a market and eatery that serves up a killer fresh pasta.
Address: 873 85 Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-263-6996
With files from Hanna McLean