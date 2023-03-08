FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Junglee Chicken opening soon in Calgary

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Mar 8 2023, 5:04 pm
Junglee Chicken opening soon in Calgary
Fierman Much/Shutterstock

Junglee Chicken is a new fast-food spot opening soon in Calgary.

YYC has an amazing fried chicken scene, but it’s always nice to see another one open.

This new concept will be popping up sometime soon in the Templeton community, in the northeast.

“Can’t wait to see y’all😍!!” the team stated in an Instagram post.

The menu here is still under wraps, but besides specializing in fried chicken, the team is “currently working on creating something fantastic.”

Stay tuned for all updates on the opening of this crispy new joint.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Junglee Chicken (@jungleechicken)

Junglee Chicken

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.