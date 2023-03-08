Junglee Chicken is a new fast-food spot opening soon in Calgary.

YYC has an amazing fried chicken scene, but it’s always nice to see another one open.

This new concept will be popping up sometime soon in the Templeton community, in the northeast.

“Can’t wait to see y’all😍!!” the team stated in an Instagram post.

The menu here is still under wraps, but besides specializing in fried chicken, the team is “currently working on creating something fantastic.”

Stay tuned for all updates on the opening of this crispy new joint.

