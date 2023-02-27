Vegan Club Restaurant + Bar is a new vegan bar concept opening soon in Calgary.

Located at 126 10th Street NW, this aims to be an exciting new addition to the Kensington community. There are already so many amazing places to eat here, and this is one more option with a focus on plant-based dishes.

Menu details are still being kept under wraps, but we will keep you updated on different dishes, cocktails, and more once it’s revealed.

There are so many great vegetarian and vegan restaurants across the city and this aims to be one of the better ones. Whether you have a strict vegan diet or love meat and are curious about a new culinary experience, this spot should stay on your radar.

This club and bar is currently hiring, so it shouldn’t be long now.

Stay tuned for all announcements regarding the upcoming opening of this exciting new spot.

