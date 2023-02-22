Sweet Loretta is a highly anticipated new disco bar opening soon in Calgary.

From the incredibly popular Concorde Entertainment Group, this new concept is the next to open in YYC. Rumours of this spot have been swirling around foodie conversations over the past year, but the whispers have gotten louder and it seems like we’re very close to experiencing this new bar.

While we don’t know much about it yet, there are some things we are excited about and we felt the need to share it all in one spot. Stay tuned for future updates on opening announcements and deep dives into the space, including the food and drink menu.

Here is everything we know about Calgary’s highly anticipated new disco bar opening soon.

It’s a Concorde spot

This is the easiest one to guess.

The Concorde Entertainment Group is behind some of the absolute best restaurants and bars in the city, including Lulu Bar, Major Tom, Model Milk, and Lonely Mouth.

Any CEG opening comes with a level of excitement, but Sweet Loretta is rumoured to be the dream project of President and CEO Victor Choy, so this low-key opening feels particularly special.

It’s a disco bar

This is the second easiest to predict.

There isn’t really any advertising yet for the new spot, but word has gotten out and, at least in a general sense, the concept will be disco. Does that just mean a great spot for dancing, food, and drinks? Does that mean a bright and shiny disco ball? Only time will tell.

It’s opening very soon

It’s always hard to predict when a restaurant will open, even for the management themselves. Barbarella Bar, a hugely popular restaurant in the heart of the city, was pushed back several months before its grand opening. We have heard that this new spot could be open as early as late February without any warning, so stay tuned.

It’s hiring

Another sure-fire sign that an opening is right around the corner, the restaurant is currently hiring both front and back-of-house staff.

It’s (sort of) Instagramless

Okay, so there technically is an Instagram account of Sweet Loretta, but it’s impossible to tell if it’s real or not. It’s followed by real accounts but has yet to post anything and the link in the bio appears to go nowhere. Maybe that’ll change and maybe it won’t.

We’ve even heard that the spot might be so low profile that it won’t even have an Instagram account. That seems like a true ’70s disco experience to us.

It’s multi-level (we think)

We are 95% sure that this new bar is a downstairs club and 45% sure that there is a main level that offers an entirely different vibe. We cantle wait to actually check it out, but this is really all we can say for now because like the rest of YYC… we just don’t know.

It’s got speakeasy rooms

This is more of a possibility as well. There are separate rooms here and there has been talk of using them as “if-you-know-you-know-style” speakeasy nooks of the space. That would be amazing and only adds to the allure of the opening. They might also end up being used for private groups, and who knows, maybe they’ll just be converted into offices.

It’s hyped

Because of all these reasons we just listed (especially since it’s a Concorde outpost), people are extremely excited about this new spot. There just isn’t really anywhere in the city for a middle-aged crowd to grab a bite, sip on a cocktail, mingle with others, and most of all, dance to quality music. Sweet Loretta aims to be the new go-to spot for that kind of vibe and people seem incredibly excited about it.