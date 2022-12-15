YYC Kitchen and Bar is an exciting new restaurant opening next year.

From the team behind the YYC Pasta Bar, one of Calgary’s best spots for pasta, this new concept aims to launch in March 2023.

Opening at 412 Memorial Drive, this kitchen and bar will serve brunch, an all-day menu, and plenty of pasta all with a beautiful view of the downtown skyline and Bow River. There will also be a patio in the summertime.

Renovations are currently underway for the space and we can’t wait to see what the inside looks like, as well as the views and the menu. If it’s anything like the fully customizable YYC Pasta Bar menu, our mouths are already watering.

The menu there focuses on serving authentic Italian dishes with innovative twists, like spaghetti meatballs, veal tortellini, and baked lasagna. These are all delicious, but it’s the unique “build your own pasta” option that feels the most fun.

This new spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be just down the street from Jinbar and the rest of the excellent Bridgeland community, so this is a great addition to the area.

Stay tuned for all updates regarding the grand opening of this exciting new restaurant opening in just a few months.

YYC Kitchen and Bar

Address: 412 Memorial Drive, Calgary

