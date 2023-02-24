There are some incredible Calgary restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

In March, several exciting new Calgary restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from Japanese restaurants to new board game concepts. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.

February saw some outstanding new restaurant openings, but we are looking ahead.

Here are five Calgary restaurant and bar openings to get excited about this month.

Sweet Loretta is a highly anticipated new disco bar opening soon in Calgary (likely in early March).

The Concorde Entertainment Group is behind some of the absolute best restaurants and bars in the city, including Lulu Bar, Major Tom, Model Milk, and Lonely Mouth.

Any CEG opening comes with a level of excitement, but Sweet Loretta is rumoured to be the dream project of president and CEO Victor Choy, so this low-key opening feels particularly special.

Address: 715 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Moving into the CF Chinook Centre, this will be just one more amazing place to eat at the popular shopping mall.

This sweet and savoury shop has colourful branding and a menu that looks like a perfect fit for the fun vibe. This cafe will serve bagels and donuts, but also espresso-style coffee, cold brews, lemonades, iced teas, and even beer.

Hard to say if this will be open in March, but we can hope.

Address: 6008 Macleod Trail SW #106, Calgary

This new concept will be on the second floor of the already-announced Tokyo Street Market, a quick-serve Japanese market located on Macleod Trail. The menu here will aim to provide an experience modelled after the creative street food vendors in Tokyo train stations.

The second-floor izakaya space looks incredible from the first released images, with dangling lights, gorgeous artwork, walls with exposed brick, and ancient Japanese architecture-inspired decor.

Address: 5828 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Less of a new restaurant and more of a new food service from some notable existing Calgary spots.

This is a delivery service that brings food and board games right to your front door.

Not only will there be 100+ board games to rent, but the menu will change each and every week, featuring a rotating ghost-kitchen menu presented by some of the best restaurants in Calgary.

Specializing in brunch and breakfast dishes, this new spot will also be serving a long list of fantastic lunch options.

There are four breakfast sandwiches, five bennies, eight omelettes, and seven different French toast, pancakes, and waffle dishes. We can’t wait to try the smoked salmon avocado sandwich, mashed potato omelette, fried chicken apple compote waffle, or the lobster benny made with turkey sausage patty, two poached eggs, spinach, and chipotle hollandaise all on a dry grilled English muffin.

Address: 475 8th Street SW, Calgary

