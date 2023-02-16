Bagels & Battleships is an entirely new concept launching soon in Calgary.

Sure, YYC has some amazing board game bars and restaurants, but this is a delivery service that brings the food and the board game right to your front door.

Not only will there be 100+ board games to rent, but the menu will change each and every week, featuring a rotating ghost-kitchen menu presented by some of the best restaurants in Calgary.

The list of food spots has yet to be revealed, but we do know that extremely popular spots serving different cuisines, including Thai, Latin, sushi, and burgers, have already signed on.

So how does the board game rental work?

Each game that is rented is picked up and dropped off from local community centres right to and from your door. If you love the game and want to keep it, you can even purchase it outright at half of the cost. And yes, some board games are super complicated, but you’ll even be assigned an on-call Guru to help with complex rules.

Have fun eating food and playing classic games at home like Monopoly, Clue, Settlers of Catan, and Sherlock Holmes, and feel even better about it knowing that 10% of orders will be going to The Calgary Foodbank.

Stay tuned for the launch (hopefully mid-March) of this exciting service and the lineup of restaurants announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bagels & Battleships (@bagelsandbattleships)

Bagels & Battleships

Instagram