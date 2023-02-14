Best new restaurants in Calgary you have to check out soon
Exploring the new restaurants in Calgary is always a fun culinary adventure.
YYC has so many great restaurants to choose from. Sure, going to a favourite and familiar spot is easy, but trying a new place can be so rewarding. You just need to know where to go. It’s a new year and that should mean trying new spots.
We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience, including exciting new pizza spots, burger joints, and wrestling-themed bars.
Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new restaurants in Calgary that opened in the last month.
Hitman’s Bar
This space is a multi-room eatery and lounge offering contemporary modern cuisine, elevated dining, and a lively nightlife experience, while always remembering its Calgary roots. Besides being inside the vibrant casino and close to the Saddledome, this new restaurant and bar will host wrestling events, as well as sports and other special events.
Address: Cowboys Casino — 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary
Milpa
The menu will focus on Mexican cuisine as a whole, but ingredients, dishes, and inspiration will come from both countries, right down to the house-made corn tortillas.
Address: The Fifth – 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Codo Agave Social House
This is a bright social house with a classic tavern vibe, serving comfort food, tapas, and cocktails, many of which have a tequila focus. The food menus include breakfast, sharing plates, desserts, drinks, and an all-day list made up of sandwiches, salads, steaks, and more.
Address: 2001 Airport Road NE, Calgary
Mumbai Bites Progressive Indian Cuisine
Inspired by the street food of Mumbai, this new spot has a curated cocktail menu, draught beer on tap, and so many incredible and unique food dishes. Calgary has so many great Indian restaurants, and this aims to be one of the top choices.
Address: 1214C 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Clay Pot Asian Food Kitchen
The menu here showcases some amazing Asian eats, but the space itself also shows off a long virtual screen on the walls playing beautiful moving images, like swimming whales.
Address: Hilltop Plaza 2122 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary
Poutinarama
The fries are fresh and hand-cut, the cheese curds are authentic (and squeaky), and the poutine sauce is homemade. There are eight poutines here, four burgers, five hot dogs, and of course, the classic smoked meat sandwich on rye bread with mustard and pickles.
Address: 718 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary
Lina’s Italian Piazza
This small spot for pizza is a part of the Atlantic Avenue Art Block building, offering the already vibrant community some of the best pizza, pasta, and gelatti it has to offer. The menu also has options for Lavazza Cafe, Italian brunch, treats, and more.
Address: Atlantic Avenue Art Block — 5119 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary
Jam’s Diner
This spot offers a breakfast that is “simple” and “beautiful,” serving breakfast classics, fun new twists, lunch options, and so much more.
Luckily, this diner-style spot has finally arrived in Calgary’s Inglewood community at 1209 9th Avenue.
Address: 1209 9th Avenue SE, Calgary