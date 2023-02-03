Honjin Izakaya, a highly anticipated new Japanese concept, is finally opening soon in Calgary.

This new concept will be on the second floor of the already-announced Tokyo Street Market, a quick-serve Japanese market located on Macleod Trail. The menu here will aim to provide an experience modelled after the creative street food vendors in Tokyo train stations.

The second-floor izakaya space looks incredible from the first released images, with dangling lights, gorgeous artwork, walls with exposed brick, and ancient Japanese architecture-inspired decor.

If you’re unfamiliar with izakaya-style dining, it’s similar to an appetizer bar or Spanish tapas. It’s essentially small plates for sharing with a focus on cocktails as well.

The menu here is sure to have tasty items like yakitori and sushi, as well as wine, beers, and creative cocktails.

This is the third Tokyo Street Station for the city, each one with a unique concept, and this new outpost is no different. The Beltline is called Tokyo Station, an original concept serving dishes that combine Japanese and Italian dishes. At Centre Street, the dishes are more authentically Japanese street food style.

The menu and opening date (the plan is a February opening) are being kept under wraps, so stay tuned for all the exciting announcements for this new restaurant we can’t wait to check out.

Honjin Izakaya

Address: 5828 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram