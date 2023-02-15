B Bar Brunch, a new concept with an interesting food menu, is opening soon in Calgary.

Specializing in brunch and breakfast dishes, this new spot will also be serving a long list of fantastic lunch options.

There are four breakfast sandwiches, five bennies, eight omelettes, and seven different French toast, pancakes, and waffle dishes. We can’t wait to try the smoked salmon avocado sandwich, mashed potato omelette, fried chicken apple compote waffle, or the lobster benny made with turkey sausage patty, two poached eggs, spinach, and chipotle hollandaise all on a dry grilled English muffin.

Sandwiches like the Furious Bird with house-made fried chicken, sambal, smoked mozzarella, balsamic reduction, tomato, iceberg, lettuce, and sundried tomato aioli or the burger with iceberg lettuce, smoked provolone, caramelized onion, pepperoni relish, and Sriracha aioli on a brioche bun are just a couple items that make up the lunch menu.

There are also five different pizzas to try, like the Margherita, mushroom, or prosciutto topped with gorgonzola cream, roasted onion, arugula, and balsamic.

It seems like it’s going to be an extremely well-rounded menu to enjoy at all times of the day, especially with the drink menu that includes alcohol, cold juices, Italian soda, and so many specialty coffees from Anna’s Coffee Corner.

Stay tuned for all updates on the opening date for this new brunch spot in YYC.

B Bar Brunch

Address: 475 8th Street SW, Calgary

