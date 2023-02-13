Greedy Donut shop and cafe opening soon in Chinook Mall
Greedy Donut is a new concept opening in an exciting new Calgary location.
Moving into the CF Chinook Centre, this will be just one more amazing place to eat at the popular shopping mall.
This sweet and savoury shop has colourful branding and a menu that looks like a perfect fit for the fun vibe. This cafe will serve bagels and donuts, but also espresso-style coffee, cold brews, lemonades, iced teas, and even beer.
There are so many donut flavours available on the menu here, such as milk cream, blueberry, lemon curd, London fog, and Oreo cream cheese, to name just a few.
As for the bagels, the scoops of cream cheese will have options for sweet, savoury, and even spicy. Bagel options include types like chocolate marble, salted butter, and bacon cheese jalapeno (and more), while cream cheeses guests can enjoy include plain, chipotle, lemon, and maple nuts.
This place sounds unique and delicious and is the perfect treat to enjoy at any point during a trip to the mall.
Stay tuned for all announcements on this exciting new opening.
Greedy Donut
Address: 6008 Macleod Trail SW #106, Calgary