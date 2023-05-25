There are some incredible Calgary restaurant openings coming up. It’s been an exciting trend in the city that doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

In June, several exciting new Calgary restaurants, bars, and food spots will open their doors, from cocktail bars to fried chicken spots. Many of these new places may even become some of the best places to eat in YYC.

April sadly saw some restaurant closures, so it’s exciting to see some new spaces opening as well.

Here are six Calgary restaurant and bar openings to get excited about next month.

This will be a new supper club and cocktail lounge that promises delectable food, a sophisticated ambience, and a classic cocktail program. The official grand opening is happening in early June.

Located in the heart of Calgary on Stephen Ave, the spot is aiming to be a “go-to destination for those looking for a modern and intimate dining experience.”

Address: 601 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

This spot will be located on 17th Avenue, which means there’s automatically extra hype for it. An opening date hasn’t been revealed yet, other than it’ll be having its grand opening soon.

Serving food with a unique blend of Yemeni spices and flavours, the kitchen team will be offering a large menu of meat and vegetarian specialties.

Address: 1033 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This will be the first spot for YYC, with an exact address and opening date not yet revealed (hopefully in June). It’s still incredibly exciting and this will be a highly anticipated new food spot for many.

Known for its menu filled with various flavours of Korean fried chicken, sides, salads, and beer, this will be one of the best fried chicken spots in Calgary.

Opening on Thursday, June 1 at 333 11th Avenue SW, this chain started in Malaysia, known for its freshly baked South East Asian roti buns, aka “the father of all buns” made from a family recipe.

Address: 333 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Set to open this spring, it seems like the opening of this interesting new spot is very close.

Located in the heart of YYC in the Beltline community, this could definitely become one of the best bars in the city.

We’ve only seen a few of the feature cocktails, but the entire menu will be an “exploration of tried-and-true traditions with a modern twist.”

Address: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

This new concept will focus on using “Mediterranean flavours” with “Canadian terroir” to create modern dishes that are heavily seasonal, unpretentious, and ingredient oriented.

There is no location set yet, but Calgarians will have the opportunity to try the kitchen’s creativity at its upcoming pop-up in the Grain Exchange Building. This pop-up, working out of the Meat and Bread location, will start on Saturday, June 3, and run from 5:30 to 9:30 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Address: TBD

