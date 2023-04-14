5 Calgary restaurants that have closed their doors recently

The restaurant industry in Calgary sees many exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time.

Luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YYC.

Here are five popular Calgary restaurants that closed in the last month.

Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar

Known for its upscale contemporary cuisine, this spot for local Alberta beef and craft beer was only open for less than a year. It’s sad news to see it leaving and its last day was in mid-March.

Ownership didn’t share the news on any social media or on the website. It just shuttered its doors.

Address: 9823 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Buffalo Wild Wings

Both the Macleod Trail and Sunridge Mall locations abruptly shut their doors and a spokesperson for the wing chain confirmed they won’t reopen.

“Buffalo Wild Wings has made the difficult decision to close our two sports bars in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We want to thank the Calgary community for their patronage throughout the years.”

No reason was given for the closure and, at least publicly, there were no indications this was coming.

Home of the bumblebee logo, this globally inspired restaurant and bar was a popular spot for eats and drinks. It’s sad news to see it leaving. The last day was on March 22.

The team recently shared the sudden news on social media.

“We can’t thank you enough for your support, appreciation and patronage,” stated the Briggs team in an Instagram post.

Address: 317 10th Avenue SW #100, Calgary

This brasserie restaurant was a spot for lunch, brunch, and dinner. It’s sad news to see it leaving the dining scene so quickly. The closure was abrupt, with just a few words on the team’s Instagram and website.

“We are closed for business, all the best YYC!” the Eleven26 Instagram bio now reads.

Address: 1126 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Serving Spanish and Filipino-inspired tapas and share plates, this was one of the most beautiful rooms in Calgary. It was always a very under-appreciated spot that really was one of the best restaurants in the city. It’s sad news to see it leaving.

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

