PappaRoti, a massive coffee chain that started in Malaysia, is finally coming to Calgary.

Opening on Thursday, June 1 at 333 11th Avenue SW, this chain started in Malaysia, known for its freshly baked South East Asian roti buns, aka “the father of all buns” made from a family recipe.

There are 10+ different buns to choose from as well, from the original to wild flavours like Berry Mascarpone Dream and Maple Eh! Ice cream buns and pastries are other sweets to look forward to as well.

Customers can expect lunch items like salads, sandwiches, and soups too, which are all fresh and prepared daily. And of course, there is a long list of specialty coffees, teas, juices, and more.

The chain had humble beginnings opening a single store in Malaysia in 2003. Today, PappaRoti has over 400 stores and kiosks worldwide in Asia, Australia, England, North America, and the Middle East.

They’re very popular in Vancouver as well, with four locations there and two in Ontario.

Definitely check this spot out when it opens on June 1 and see what all the hype is about!

PappaRoti

Address: 333 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

