Modus Vivendi, an interesting new restaurant concept, opens soon in Calgary.

This new concept will focus on using “Mediterranean flavours” with “Canadian terroir” to create modern dishes that are heavily seasonal, unpretentious, and ingredient oriented.

There is no location set yet, but Calgarians will have the opportunity to try the kitchen’s creativity at its upcoming pop-up in the Grain Exchange Building. This pop-up, working out of the Meat and Bread location, will start on Saturday, June 3 and run from 530 to 930 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The menu is subject to change, especially during the pop-up phase, but some of the initial dishes will include homemade brioche with brown butter and honey, bacon and rabbit pate, and albacore tuna with a fennel crust.

There will be a Pacific halibut dish as well that comes served with confit potatoes, bacon, clams, and vermouth sauce.

It sounds like a delicious menu so stay tuned for updates on the new restaurant coming to YYC. In the meantime, check out the pop-up when it opens up in June.

Address: TBD

Instagram