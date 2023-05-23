Mister M. is a new restaurant concept opening soon in Calgary.

This will be a new supper club and cocktail lounge that promises delectable food, a sophisticated ambience, and a classic cocktail program. The official grand opening is happening on Wednesday, May 31.

Located in the heart of Calgary on Stephen Ave, the spot is aiming to be a “go-to destination for those looking for a modern and intimate dining experience.”

The food and drink menu hasn’t been revealed yet, but the concept will feature a fusion of classic and contemporary cuisine.

The atmosphere of soigne, or to be dressed elegantly and well groomed, is the name of the game in this sophisticated room. There will also be a weekly lineup of live entertainment to look forward to. It sounds like a bar YYC has been waiting for.

Stay tuned for updates and details on this exciting new spot opening up at the end of the month!

Mister M.

Address: 601 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram