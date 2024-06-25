It’s always sad to see restaurants say goodbye, and over the spring, Calgary lost a fair few spots.

The restaurant business is notoriously tricky, and while several new spots opened their doors, there were also some casualties that’ll be missed.

Here are some of the biggest restaurant, bar, and brewery closures you need to know about in Calgary.

March saw the end of the road for one of Calgary’s most well-known steak houses. Modern Steak closed down its Kensington location after 10 years, as the building is being sold.

Luckily, Modern Steak’s locations on Stephen Avenue and Southport will remain open.

Address: 107 10A Street NW, Calgary

Japanese izakaya, Ponshu, sadly closed its doors in April after almost four years. The restaurant, which opened in 2020, was known for its wide array of Japanese-inspired dishes, including truffle ramen, yuzu marinated chicken wings, sushi, and sashimi.

Address: 10 Crowfoot Circle NW, Calgary

One of Calgary’s most popular spots for banh mi and Vietnamese street food closed its doors at its well-known 17th Avenue location this spring. Luckily, it isn’t all bad news, as it has moved to a new spot at 1436 8th Street SW.

Address: 615 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

After the huge fanfare surrounding its opening in 2021, it appears as though The Halal Guys has quietly closed its doors in Calgary. The restaurant has been marked as “temporarily closed” on Google and is no longer listed as a location on the company’s website. New signage for Jerusalem Shawarma has also been spotted at the location.

Address: 923 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

The popular Calgary beer hall Free House also closed this spring. The cozy neighbourhood spot has been a staple in the Kensington community since opening in early 2020.

Address: 1153 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary

Just four months after its huge rebrand, Paradise Beverage Co also seems to have quietly shuttered. The space was a new concept by the team behind Elite Brewing and Cidery.

Address: 1319 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

