Elite Brewing and Cidery to wind down operations in Calgary

Jan 26 2024, 5:20 pm
Calgary will be saying goodbye to one of its craft breweries this week.

Elite Brewing and Cidery, a military history-themed spot, has announced in an Instagram post that it is winding down operations after six years.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to close Elite Brewing. Our last day of operation will be Saturday, January 27,” the post read.

The spot was known for its large menu of both craft beers and ciders that are brewed on-site.

However, it’s not all bad news, as the team behind Elite revealed that the space will instead be home to a new venture, Paradise Beverage Company.

The team promised a fresh vision and direction for the space, with a completely different atmosphere and theme, new food and drinks menus, and an “elevated brewery experience.”

The space will be under initial renovations starting January 28, and those are expected to finish around February 4. The space will continue to be transformed over the coming months.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting development.

Address: 1319 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

