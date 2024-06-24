Saddle up, Calgary. A brand-new, exciting beer garden is heading to the city next month.

The Nashville-inspired Whiskey Rose Saloon is partnering with Cold Garden Brewery to bring 17th Avenue’s largest beer garden for one action-packed weekend.

The collaborative beer garden will pop up from July 5 to 7, with plenty of delicious eats, Cold Garden sips, live music, and more.

On July 5, Cold Garden will be debuting their new, refreshing “Cold Garden Ranch Water,” with music from DJ Goodbar to keep the party atmosphere going.

July 6 will see the return of the annual Bastids BBQ, with music courtesy of world-renowned DJ Skratch Bastid and special guests. There’ll be plenty of mouth-watering eats to check out while you enjoy the sunshine.

And if you fancy yourself to be a karaoke champ, July 7 will see a huge karaoke contest hosted by Terry Cahill of Fubar. Karaoke fans can compete to win some epic prizes as well as cash prizes for the best singer and best duet. There will also be music from DJ Mean Streak and The Frontiers.

Whiskey Rose and Cold Garden’s beer garden will be open from noon to 11 pm and will be dog-friendly until 5 pm each day if you want to bring furry friends along for the fun.

Whiskey Rose and Cold Garden Beer Garden

When: July 5 to 7, 2024

Where: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary