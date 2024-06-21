One of Calgary’s newest brewery concepts appears to have closed its doors after just four months.

Paradise Beverage Company opened its doors in Calgary in February. However, the spot has now been listed as permanently closed on Google. The brewery has not announced any details on its social media platforms or website.

The space was a new concept by the team behind Elite Brewing and Cidery.

In January, Elite, a military history-themed brewery, announced it would be winding down operations after six years at its 1319 Edmonton Trail NE location.

But in its announcement, it added it would be reinventing the space into a new concept, which would offer a different atmosphere and theme, new food and drinks menus, and an “elevated brewery experience.”

Renovations on the space began in late January, with Paradise Beverage Company opening in early February.

Paradise Beverage Company

Address: 1319 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

Instagram