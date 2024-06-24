A popular Calgary brunch spot has just opened a brand-new location in the city.

Morning Brunch Co. has opened a new location in Calgary’s Shawnessy neighbourhood at Unit 105, 108 Shawville Place SE.

If you’ve never been, Morning Brunch Co. is a colourful and exceptionally Instagrammable spot, but it also serves up some affordable eats, with the most expensive menu item at just $16.75.

You’ll find all your brunch favourites on the menu, including eggs Benedict, omelettes, and mini pancakes.

Earlier this year, Morning Brunch Co. opened its second Alberta location in Airdrie, with another set to open at D’Arcy Crossing in Okotoks this summer.

Alongside Shawnessy and Airdrie, you can visit the OG Calgary outpost at 315 – 722 85th Street SW.

Address: Unit 105, 108 Shawville Place SE, Calgary

