FoodRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & BrunchFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Morning Brunch Co. has just opened its second Calgary location

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Jun 24 2024, 6:27 pm
Morning Brunch Co. has just opened its second Calgary location

A popular Calgary brunch spot has just opened a brand-new location in the city.

Morning Brunch Co. has opened a new location in Calgary’s Shawnessy neighbourhood at Unit 105, 108 Shawville Place SE.

If you’ve never been, Morning Brunch Co. is a colourful and exceptionally Instagrammable spot, but it also serves up some affordable eats, with the most expensive menu item at just $16.75.

You’ll find all your brunch favourites on the menu, including eggs Benedict, omelettes, and mini pancakes.

Earlier this year, Morning Brunch Co. opened its second Alberta location in Airdrie, with another set to open at D’Arcy Crossing in Okotoks this summer.

Alongside Shawnessy and Airdrie, you can visit the OG Calgary outpost at 315 – 722 85th Street SW.

Morning Brunch Co. – Shawnessy

Address: Unit 105, 108 Shawville Place SE, Calgary

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Breakfast & Brunch
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop