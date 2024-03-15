Modern Steak to close its Kensington location after a decade

Modern Steak, one of Calgary’s most loved steakhouses, has announced it will be closing its Kensington location after a decade.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant revealed that the building at 107 10A Street NW is being sold by its landlord, marking the end of Modern Steak’s time in Kensington.

The restaurant’s final service in Kensington will be on March 31, so there’s still time to head down and bid farewell to the iconic space.

“We’ve had 10 remarkable years in Kensington, and this neighbourhood will always hold a special place in our hearts,” said Stephen Deere, owner of Modern Group.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the loyalty of our customers, and we’re dedicated to making these last weeks as memorable as the first. We’re looking forward to welcoming friends old and new to dine with us one last time.”

The Kensington spot was known for its extensive menu of ranch-specific Alberta beef and seafood.

While many will be devastated to see Modern Steak close its doors in Kensington, diners will still be able to enjoy the restaurant’s two locations on Stephen Avenue and Southport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Steak YYC (@modernsteakca)

Address: 107 10A Street NW, Calgary

Instagram