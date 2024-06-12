The Halal Guys has quietly closed its doors in Calgary

FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Iconic global chain restaurant The Halal Guys appears to have quietly shuttered in Calgary.

The restaurant opened at 923 17th Avenue in July 2021. However, it seems as though just shy of three years later, it has closed its doors.

The restaurant has been marked as “temporarily closed” on Google and is no longer listed as a location on the company’s website.

The Halal Guys closed in Calgary

Charlie Hart/Dished

Signage for The Halal Guys on 17th Avenue has also been removed and replaced with branding for Jerusalem Shawarma.

The Halal Guys, which originated as a food cart in NYC back in the ’90s, has become a global restaurant chain since then with over 100 restaurants, serving up dishes including sandwiches and platters.

 

Dished reached out to The Halal Guys regarding the closure but did not hear back in time for publication.

The Halal Guys

Address: 923 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

With files from Hanna McLean

