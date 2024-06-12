A popular beer hall and rooftop patio in Calgary seems to have closed.

Free House, one of Kensington’s most-loved spots to grab drinks, has not announced its closure on social media, but the spot is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google.

The cozy neighbourhood spot has been a staple in the Kensington community since it opened at 1153 Kensington Crescent NW in early 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FREE HOUSE (@freehouseyyc)

Free House was home to 24 rotating beer taps and a menu of elevated bar food, including housemade pickles, beef tartare, flatbreads, sandwiches, and more.

The space also had one of the city’s best rooftop patios where guests could relax and soak up the Calgary sunshine.

Dished reached out to Free House regarding the closure but did not hear back in time for publication.

Address: 1153 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary

Instagram

With files from Hogan Short