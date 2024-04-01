Ponshu Japanese restaurant closing its doors in Calgary

Japanese izakaya Ponshu is sadly closing its doors this month.

The restaurant, located at 10 Crowfoot Circle NW, announced its final service will be on April 8, after almost four years in business.

“We’re grateful for all the love and support you’ve shown us over the years,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

Ponshu, which opened in 2020, was known for its wide array of Japanese-inspired dishes, including truffle ramen, yuzu marinated chicken wings, sushi and sashimi.

However, it’s not all bad news. The team behind Ponshu also revealed it would not be saying goodbye for good a new restaurant will be opening in September.

While details are under wraps for now, stay tuned for details on the exciting new concept.

Address: 10 Crowfoot Circle NW, Calgary

