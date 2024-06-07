One of Calgary’s most well-known and loved spots for Bahn Mi and Vietnamese street food is moving.

If you’ve spent any time on 17th Avenue, you’re probably aware of Thai Tai. The Vietnamese eatery has been a hotspot on the Red Mile since it opened in 2004.

However, the eatery has now shuttered its 615 17th Avenue SW location, but luckily for Calgarians, it will be reopening soon in a brand-new location.

In a notice posted at its old location, Thai Tai thanked Calgarians for their support since its opening.

“Our new location is 1436 8th Street SW set to open on June 15 2024,” the notice reads.

“Can’t wait to serve you there,” it added.

Thai Tai serves up a variety of Vietnamese street food options, but its subs are the star of the show, with over 15 fillings on the menu. Flavour-packed varieties include the Tiger Prawn sub, the Sate Beef sub, and the Traditional Vietnamese Cold-Cut Special sub.

We can’t wait to check out the new location!

Thai Tai

Address: 1436 8th Street SW, Calgary

