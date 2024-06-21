A new spot for chai and Indian street food has just opened at the University of Calgary.

Chaiiwala, a popular UK chain, has opened its second Calgary location inside MacEwan Hall.

The brand draws inspiration from the East and offers an all-day Indian-style breakfast, street food, and a variety of chai-based beverages.

There are 25 different hot and cold drinks and specialty chai blends, as well as butter chicken rolls, masala chips, rotis, and more. The brand’s roots go back to 1927 when its founding father served his first cups of chai on the streets of Dehli. In 2016, the next generation of the Chaiiwala family used their great-grandfather’s special recipe and opened their first UK location.

Last month, Chaiiwala opened its very first Calgary location at 10474 Cityscape Drive NE.

The University of Calgary location is Chaiwala’s 13th in Canada, and the brand plans to open a third location in the Carrington community.

Address: MacEwan Hall – 2500 University Drive NW, Calgary

With files from Hogan Short