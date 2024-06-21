Chaiiwala has just opened its second Calgary location
Jun 21 2024
A new spot for chai and Indian street food has just opened at the University of Calgary.
Chaiiwala, a popular UK chain, has opened its second Calgary location inside MacEwan Hall.
The brand draws inspiration from the East and offers an all-day Indian-style breakfast, street food, and a variety of chai-based beverages.
Last month, Chaiiwala opened its very first Calgary location at 10474 Cityscape Drive NE.
The University of Calgary location is Chaiwala’s 13th in Canada, and the brand plans to open a third location in the Carrington community.
Chaiiwala
Address: MacEwan Hall – 2500 University Drive NW, Calgary
With files from Hogan Short