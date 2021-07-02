The weather warning that has been in place for Calgary over the past week is still in effect, as the heat wave continues across Alberta.

Whether you’re excited to soak up some major sun or are going to be sitting next to your AC all day, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 10 excellent ways you can cool down in the continued Calgary heat wave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS Spark (@telus_spark)

When it’s hot out, ice cream is a must-have dessert. There are so many great ice cream spots in Calgary. From astronaut ice cream to dog-friendly treats to gelato, you’re sure to satisfy your sweet tooth while cooling down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cineplex (@cineplexmovies)

Movie theatres are open again across Alberta, so you can finally go catch that film you’ve been waiting to see. Another perk of going to the movies is that they have AC, perfect for a hot, sunny day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parks of Calgary | 🇨🇦 (@parksofcalgary)

The warm weather calls for a dip in cold water. Lucky for us, Calgary has tons of nearby swim spots to help keep cool this summer, including Sandy Beach Park right in the city. Make sure to check out our complete guide to all of Alberta’s best swimming spots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K✨ (@kimidang)

Calgary’s pools are great, but they can get a bit crowded in the summer months. If you’re looking to take a swim and enjoy a bit of wilderness, there are plenty of lakes to swim in around the province. Check out our guide to Alberta’s lakes and watering holes here.

Visit a museum or library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filip Nowak (@filipnowak97)

With Stage 3 of Alberta’s reopening plan now in effect, you can visit your local library or favourite gallery again. Central Library, Studio Bell, and the Glenbow Museum all offer up Instagrammable culture, and we hear they have AC too!

Go shopping

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Southcentre Mall (@southcentremall)

Shopping is the perfect pastime to escape the heat. Enjoy all your favourite stores and curate your summer wardrobe at any of Calgary’s malls — air-conditioned, of course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Backpacking | Adventure (@bringthebackpack)

The rushing water and refreshing mist of a waterfall are all you need to escape the summer heat. Check out these easy trails and spend the day lounging next to one of the nearby bodies of water.

Drink a cold beer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRAFT Beer Market – Calgary DT (@craftbeermarket)

What’s better than enjoying a cold beer on a warm day with good company? Calgary has tons of great patios and breweries where you can try summer beverages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rooftop (@therooftopyyc)

Indoor dining is now open with no restrictions in Alberta again, and just in time for this heat wave. Support any of your local restaurants by enjoying a meal indoors to escape the sun’s rays.

Wander through Devonian Gardens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eugenia 🤍 (@mademoiselle_eugenie_)

Devonian Gardens is a large indoor park and botanical garden on the top floor of The CORE Shopping Centre in downtown Calgary. Enjoy all aspects of nature without being outdoors, and grab lunch or a quick snack from the food court while you’re there.

Check out an outdoor pool or splash park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jaredeuv.drone (@jaredeuv.drone)

Calgary has a number of splash parks and outdoor pools that are great for everyone who’s looking to cool down from the heat. Pull out your favourite bathing suit, fill up a water bottle, slather on some sunscreen, and get ready to spend a day tanning and splashing around in a refreshing body of water.