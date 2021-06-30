"Historic heat wave" leaves all of Alberta under weather warning for sixth day

The heatwave continues across Alberta this week, and a weather warning remains in effect province-wide.

The heat warning that Environment Canada first put into place on Friday afternoon was renewed at 4:34 am on Wednesday, for the sixth day in a row. The warning covers all 34 regions of Alberta, including the cities of Calgary and Edmonton.

“A prolonged, dangerous, and historic heat wave will persist through this week,” reads the Environment Canada website. “The heat wave will continue into early next week for some regions.”

The government agency says to expect afternoon temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s, with parts of northern Alberta forecast to reach 40ºC on Wednesday.

Overnight lows remain between 15ºC and 25ºC, offering very little relief from the heat.

Calgary is predicted to reach a high of 35ºC by Wednesday afternoon. Previously, the highest recorded temperature on June 30 was 33.3ºC in 1892, according to Environment Canada.

Edmonton could see temperatures of up to 37ºC on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says that heat warnings are issued when very high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The government agency advises residents and visitors in the province to take the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces when possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

Additionally, people should monitor for heatstroke or heat exhaustion symptoms, which include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

A special air quality statement has also been made for the regions of Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey, Pigeon Lake, Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg, Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, Rocky Mountain House, Caroline, Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, and Swan Hills.

Individuals in the affected areas may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Once a weather alert has been issued, Environment Canada asks locals and visitors to the warned region to continually monitor for weather updates.