Lower temperatures expected in Calgary following eight days of heat warnings

Calgary is expected to see showers and cooler temperatures this weekend after experiencing a heat wave last week.

Environment Canada initially put a heat warning in effect across Alberta on the afternoon of Friday, June 25. The warning has been renewed each day since with a special air quality statement and thunderstorm watches in place at times as well.

While the heat warning is currently still in effect for Calgary, temperatures are forecast to decrease over the weekend.

“A prolonged, dangerous, and historic heat wave will continue,” stated Environment Canada when the heat warning was renewed for the eighth day in a row on Friday morning.

“Daytime high temperatures above 30ºC and overnight lows above 15ºC will continue into the weekend. These hot conditions are expected to end by Sunday as daytime highs will drop to near seasonal,” continued the government agency.

According to Environment Canada, Calgary will see a high of 30ºC and showers or thunderstorms on Friday.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain,” reads Environment Canada’s website. “Thunderstorms are expected to form over southwestern Alberta this afternoon and move eastward into the evening. Some of these thunderstorms are likely to be severe.”

The government agency advises caution, as the Calgary area could see hail, damaging winds, and torrential downpours.

Temperatures will begin to cool off on Saturday, with a high of 26ºC and mainly sunny skies in the forecast.

Calgary will finally experience a break in the hot temperatures on Sunday, with 19ºC and showers expected.

Moving into next week, things will remain considerably cooler than the weather Calgary has been experiencing. A chance of showers is predicted through Wednesday.

A high of 20ºC is expected for Monday. The city could see 24ºC on Tuesday and 26ºC on Wednesday.

Skies are forecast to clear somewhat by next Thursday, with a mix of sun and cloud and 25ºC ahead of the start of the Calgary Stampede on July 9.