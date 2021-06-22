Best ice cream in Calgary you need to try at least once
Looking for the best ice cream spots in Calgary? Look no further.
If you’re in Calgary, you’re in luck, because this city is bursting with incredible places to get yourself a sundae, some soft serve, or something more outrageous.
Here are 10 places to get the best ice cream in Calgary.
Village Ice Cream
Village Ice cream serves ice cream that’s been carefully handcrafted in small batches using only the very best ingredients. They have 10 different flavours that are available all year round, including honeyberry, vanilla bean, toasted coconut, strawberry, salted caramel, coffee, chocolate, maple pecan, earl grey, and mint.
Address: Britannia Plaza, 820 49 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-457-9808
Address: Garrison Corner, 2406 34 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-454-5862
Address: 431 10 Avenue SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-261-7950
Address: 69 7A Street Southeast, Calgary
Phone: 403-64-5211
XO Ice Cream & Waffles
XO Ice Cream and Waffles has an exclusive selection of ice cream and sorbets, affogatos, fluffy waffles, sundaes, milkshakes, and ice cream cakes all made in-house. This spot has 15 different flavours to choose from that are available all year round like mint chocolate, pistachio, mango sorbet, and so much more.
Address: 808 100 Auburn Meadows Drive SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-796-3975
Made By Marcus
Made by Marcus makes ice cream from scratch using dairy from grass-fed cows and real ingredients produced by farmers, roasters, distillers and artisans they trust. There are 12 different flavors to choose from, including vegan chocolate fudge brownie, silk road raspberry cardamom, and strawberry buttermilk, to name a few.
Address: 221 19 Street NW, Calgary
Phone: 587-353-9414
Address: 1013 17 Avenue SW #121, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-1692
Luke’s Drug Mart (soft serve)
Luke’s Drug Mart is a one-stop-shop to purchase items for everyday living. They are also known for their coffee as well as their famous soft-served ice cream with flavours like blueberry and cream swirl.
Address: 112 4 Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-266-4142
Address: 3407 26 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-242-1566
Righteous Gelato
Righteous Gelato creates gelato made from a mix of milk and cream without all the air whipped in. Their gelato has a richer character compared to regular ice cream and it also has less fat and sugar. You can stop by their cafe to grab a scoop, or two. Okay, three. You can also find their gelato in tons of grocery stores.
Address: 221 19 Street SE #110, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-3150
My Favourite Ice Cream Shoppe
My Favourite Ice Cream Shoppe is an ice cream and sweets parlour with over 72 flavours of ice cream to choose from, like bubble gum, brownie melt, and candy floss, as well as a variety of cakes and different flavours of frozen yogurt.
Address: 2048 42 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-287-3838
Address: 8561 8A Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-234-7100
Amato Gelato
Amato Gelato is an Italian cafe in Calgary serving a variety of items from coffee, pastries and of course, gelato. They have a variety of gelato flavours to choose from and seven different ways to have it served. Whether you want your gelato served in a regular cone, or stuffed in a donut, Amato Gelato will happily do it.
Address: 7-2104 Kensington Road NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-270-9733
Sweet Tooth Ice Cream
Sweet Tooth Rolled Ice Cream is Calgary’s first rolled ice cream shop, as well as the first joint to offer protein-based ice cream. They have six protein-based flavours to choose from and 11 regular flavours available all year round.
Address: 206 Centre Street South, Calgary
Phone: 587-832-0128
La Diperie
La Diperie serves award-winning ice cream with over 30 different dips made with real chocolate to choose from. They have dippable ice creams that come in several flavours; however, if you’re not feeling like having some dippable ice cream, they also carry hard ice creams, ice cream cookies, and ice cream cakes.
Address: 500 Country Hills Boulevard NE #519, Calgary
Phone: 403-452-4005
Leavitt’s Ice Cream Shop
Leavitt’s Ice Cream Shop has a large variety of creamy, premium ice cream with sugar-free and lactose-free options for those with special dietary needs. They have over 30 flavours to choose from like rocky mountain, cotton candy, and butter pecan. They have three options for lactose-free ice cream and two for dairy-free.
Address: 3410 3 Avenue NW, Calgary
Phone: 403-283-3578