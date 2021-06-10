Here's which movies you can check out at Cineplex theatres

Good news for those who have missed going to the movies: Cineplex theatres reopened across Alberta on Thursday.

Stage 2 of the Alberta government’s Open for Summer Plan is now in place, allowing indoor entertainment facilities such as cinemas to be open at one-third of their fire code capacity.

“We recognize the new appreciation our guests have for the theatrical experience, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to our theatres, as nothing compares to the big screen and big sound that we’ve been missing for so long,” said Sarah Van Lange, Executive Director of Communications, Cineplex, in a media release.

Based on guidelines from local public health authorities, Cineplex movie theatres are now open at 30% capacity per auditorium. The cinemas have also introduced enhanced safety and cleaning measures and updated procedures to allow for physical distancing both inside and outside theatres.

As part of its reopening, Cineplex will be showing a number of highly anticipated new releases beginning Thursday, June 10. Movies include:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Spirit Untamed

A Quiet Place Part II

Cruella

In the Heights

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Movie-goers can find additional information, showtimes, and tickets on the Cineplex website and app or by visiting their local theatre.

For theatre-goers looking for a different way to enjoy the amazing sound, giant screens, and delicious snacks Cineplex offers, the company suggests checking out their Private Movie Nights.

Available at select locations, guests can book their own private screening and catch a new release or their favourite flick on the big screen, day or night. Cineplex says that this makes for an affordable way for families, friends, and other groups to gather safely.

Cineplex locations that have reopened in Calgary are as follows.

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook

Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas

Movie theatres that are now open in Edmonton include:

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas and VIP

Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton

Cineplex Cinemas Manning Town Centre

Cinema City Movies 12

Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton and VIP

Other Cineplex theatres that have opened across Alberta are: