10 breathtaking waterfalls to check out in Alberta (PHOTOS)

Summer is meant for sunshine, golden hour photos, and, of course, making some sweet, sweet memories.

We’ve put together a list of some of the most breathtaking, memory-making waterfalls in this beautiful province to add to your must-do-this-summer bucket list.

For your own safety, please make sure you are prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from Albertaparks.ca and AdventureSmart. Always remember to leave no trace, pack out what you pack in, stick to designated trails, and refrain from feeding wildlife. Parks Canada visitor guidelines are available here — and please note that irresponsibly-taken selfies (even if they look great for the ‘gram) can be fatal.

Nestled in the Bighorn River just outside of west-central Alberta, Crescent Falls is actually two very powerful falls flowing into one another. The twin falls are a perfect road trip or camping spot, as they sit just off of the David Thompson Highway.

With so many nearby attractions, Crescent Falls is the perfect location for a weekend getaway.

Muskeg Falls is one of the most famous waterfalls in the Grand Cache area. Located about four hours west from Edmonton, Muskeg Falls will transport you to a dream. This waterfall waits at the end of a short 1.6 km hike, but be careful, as the footing can be steep and tricky.

Elbow Falls is what we consider a premier destination for those “golden hour” pictures. During the early dusk, the sun hits the surrounding rocks and illuminates the area. Elbow Falls is also an amazing place to go bird-watching, spot rare wildlife, relax in the sun, and so much more. This trip truly makes for the perfect summer getaway, and it’s only one hour away from Calgary.

Athabasca Falls is arguably one of the most famous waterfalls in all of Alberta. The stunning, shimmering turquoise waters make this spot one of the most breathtaking in all of the Icefields Parkway. Each of the area’s short hikes offer unparalleled views of the falls and surrounding horizons.

Another marvel tucked deep away in Jasper National Park, Sunwapta Falls is the perfect spot to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Directly in the centre of the lake that fuels the falls is a tiny island made of trees. The waterfalls flow into a lower pool which feeds into three smaller ones called the “Lower Falls.”

Movie buffs should be well-acquainted with this waterfall. Bow Falls has been used in the background of many classics, including River of No Return, with Marilyn Monroe and Robert Mitchum, and Saskatchewan with Olive Borden. The hike to the waterfalls can be steep, so just make sure you don’t suffer the same fate as those movie characters!

With plenty of informal trails for hiking, biking, and more, Ram River Falls makes the perfect road trip — though it is roughly a 3.5-hour drive from Calgary, so you might want to plan an overnight stay at the Ram Falls Provincial Park campground.

Siffleur Falls is globally famous for its extremely scenic hikes. Lace up your hiking boots and grab some friends for these great trails. If you’re not feeling a 9.7 km trek, bring out your inner cowboy and book a horse-riding experience at the falls instead to get the most out of your visit.

We know TLC said not to go chasing waterfalls, but you’re going to want to reconsider when you get peep this one. Cameron Falls is just a stone’s throw away from Waterton Village and is well worth the trip.

Just a short hike from the famous Prince of Wales Hotel, these natural mountain falls are a spectacular must-see.

Tucked away near Turner Valley, this relatively unknown waterfall is definitely a trip worth taking.

While you’re nearby, experience a real-life example of “it takes a village”. One of Canada’s oldest whiskey distillery’s, Eau Claire Distillery, relies on generations-old family farms in the surrounding area to provide the grain needed for their delicious spirits.